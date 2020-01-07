Café 20.3 On The Bayou owner Scott Schilling bought the building that houses the restaurant last week for $210,000, land records show.
Schilling, who opened the restaurant in the 1,500-square-foot space in the spring of 2017, bought the property from James M. Olivier of St. Martinville on Dec. 30, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Schilling leased the property back then with an option to buy.
“I had my eye on the property for a while,” he said. “We wanted a nice place on the river to enjoy good beers, good food and hang out.”
The restaurant offers breakfast along with hamburgers, wraps, salads and a wide beer selection.
Schilling said he has no immediate plans for the building but expect to in the near future: “Our vision has been to build a large deck on the river, and we need more space for the restaurant, too.”
Schilling also owns Tante Marie, a restaurant and bar in downtown Breaux Bridge.
