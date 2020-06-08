Here’s the cure to the slumping post-pandemic real estate market in Acadiana and just about everywhere else: historically low interest rates for a home loan.

The local market had a slight bounce back in May in regard to home sales, but the number of homes under contract exploded in May and may continue to do so.

The number of pending sales in May jumped to 677 in Acadiana, up from 480 last month and 502 one year ago. In Lafayette Parish, there were 440 pendings, up from 302 last month and 297 a year ago, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.

Since at least 1990, only immediately after Hurricane Katrina — when several people moved to Lafayette — have those numbers been that high, Bacque noted.

Here’s the reason: the benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage last week fell to 3.47%, which set a record, according to bankrate.com. The 15-year rate fell to 2.83%.

That means for a 30-year mortgage, what you pay for every $100,000 you borrow will drop from $452.40 to $447.37.

“The key question on everyone’s mind on this post-Covid economy is when will things begin to turn around,” Bacque wrote. “Based upon the number of sales contracts negotiated during May, it has already begun in our housing market. It is apparent from these numbers that the quarantine and subsequent shutdown of our economy did not eliminate buyer demand. It only postponed it.”

Said Jim Keaty with Keaty Real Estate and president of the Acadiana Realtors Association: "Interest rates have never been this low. Ever. Period."

Some of those sales will fall through, Bacque noted, but the totals still show a solid future for the local market. Home value in the pending sales also soared to record levels, the data shows buyers spent more on average: just over $213,000 in Acadiana and nearly $240,000 in Lafayette Parish, up from $202,404 in Acadiana and $239,412 in Lafayette Parish one year ago.

Sales in May picked up slightly in Acadiana and Lafayette Parish from April but still way down from a year ago.