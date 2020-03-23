Walmart is looking to hire about more workers at its distribution center in Opelousas as part of its efforts to hire add staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company is looking to hire full- and part-time workers for its facility at 3160 LA 743, company officials announced Monday afternoon. It’s part of an expansion effort that includes hiring over 3,500 associates to work in stores, clubs and distribution centers in Louisiana and 150,000 companywide by the end of May.
Company officials did not reveal how many workers they are looking to hire in Opelousas.
Positions at the Opelousas center feature a starting pay of $17-18 an hour with benefits, advanced training and access to affordable college, company officials said. The job could result in a long-term position.
To apply, visit careers.walmart.com. Company officials also said employees could be working 24 hours after applying for a job.