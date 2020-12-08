2 Sisters’ Salsa will officially open its 10,000-square-foot warehouse expansion at its Avoyelles Parish headquarters with a ribbon-cutting at noon Dec. 17.
The company, which began making five restaurant-style salsas five years ago that are now distributed in over 4,000 stores in 20 states, began construction in late spring.
The ceremony will feature company representatives, local government and business leaders and the general contractor.
“We are excited about the opportunities this state-of-the art facility expansion will bring to the region as we continue to showcase our commitment to serving our customers which consist of large chains and grocery stores,“ said Patrick Deshotels, president and CEO of 2 Sisters’ Salsa Company. “This is an important company investment and will allow for the continued growth and distribution expansion across the country and beyond.”