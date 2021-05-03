Families were hit from all angles during the coronavirus shutdown as even the healthiest families were hit by multiple stressors, said Dan Jurek with Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, the licensed professional counselor and marriage and family specialist the situation a year ago created pressures on many families that led to negative outcomes. Fears of getting the virus, parents working from home or looking for work, pressing needs to buy a computer or become IT experts were some of the common stressors during that time.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“It broke my heart to work with families that experienced abusive situations as it all escalated,” Jurek said. “Things can quickly move from emotional abuse to physical abuse. Kids who weren’t able to attend school, getting that one square meal a day that school provided and having the opportunity to get out of their house to a safe place, their refuge was taken from them. Parents couldn’t protect their kids from abuse.”
Therapy sessions were able to resume in September, but Zoom calls led to unfortunate results. Couples who weren’t getting along were then sitting shoulder to shoulder for a session. Jurek said he couldn’t pick up on body language through an online session as he could during an in-person session.
Other results were substances rose, over/under eating, process addictions such as overuse of internet and pornography and binge watching of TV shows. Rather than dealing with family or problems, he noted, people would numb out in front of the computer or television while the pain remained.
“A year ago in March, when everything stopped, everything stopped but people’s minds,” he said. “If you were just ignoring inner turmoil that was already going on in your life that felt overwhelming, you had no choice but to deal with them. All you could do was sit in your backyard or go out for a walk. A lot of struggles bubbled up like a volcano. People did not know how to manage.”
.