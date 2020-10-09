Here’s some things you may not know about power company Entergy’s efforts in facing catastrophic storms and repairing the damages. The information came from our conversation this week with Phillip May, Entergy president for Louisiana:
• Entergy draws from 1,000 workers in state to reconnect power or repair lines after a catastrophic storm, but also draws from Entergy in Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. In cases of severe storm threats, it uses linemen and tree-trimmers from other states through a mutual assistance pact.
• Entergy used 16,000 workers after Hurricane Laura, a catastrophic, category 3 hurricane that made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27. That storm damaged or destroyed all nine transmission lines serving southwestern Louisiana.
• Entergy uses a “library” of materials and information from past storms. Many power companies do. “Each storm has a path for resource projections,” May said this week. “We will make a model on this storm.” Power companies study those materials in anticipating storms and their impacts.
• Entergy is practicing social distancing because of the pandemic during the storm response. There’s a cost to that: The company is “generally” sending out single-person crews in many trucks and housing workers singly rather than in multi-person accommodations. Staging sites are more spread out.
• The company goes to great lengths to house and feed workers. It drew from 14,000 resources to house and feed people in southwestern Louisiana. They included hotels and motels, portable trailers, temporary “man camps” rented from contract providers and more. May said the company has housed workers on barges.