The Vermilion Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual December networking luncheon and toy drive at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 405 Milton Road in Maurice, at noon-1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The chamber started holding the toy drive three years ago as part of its bi-yearly Chamber Cares program, Vermilion chamber executive Director Lynn Guillory said. Members gather school supplies for families in need in July and collect toys for needy children in December.

"We started doing this three years ago because we saw so many organizations in need of help to sponsor needy families, so this was our way of doing that and giving back to the community," Guillory said. "It's a way of getting everyone together to mingle and network before the holidays, but at the same time collect toys for the needy children of Vermilion Parish for Christmas."

There is a $15 and an unwrapped toy entry fee to attend, and toys will go to the Assist Agency, a local charity that currently is helping 150 families in Vermilion Parish with utilities, rent and other necessities. The organization also serves families in Acadia and Jefferson Davis parishes.