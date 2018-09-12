Investors for a Lafayette-based helicopter firm are asking the company to sell a part of itself to reduce its $600 million debt.
An investment firm and a private investor in PHI, Inc. released a statement requesting the company sell its air medical division to reduce its debt after it bought another helicopter company earlier this year. Selling the Phoenix-based Air Medical Group could reduce its debt significantly, according to letter filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on Monday.
California-based Alesia Asset Management LLC and Indiana private investor Tim Stabosz, who make up nearly 5 percent of the company’s nonvoting stock, filed a Form 13D with the SEC recommending the company act to reduce its debt and improve communications with investors. The filing also contained a letter to the company’s board of directors and board chair and CEO Al Gonsoulin.
Selling the air medical division, he said, could net $500 million, based on the recent sale of a competitor.
“From a local perspective, if PHI reduces its debt, the employees would sleep better at night knowing PHI just shrank its balance by selling off its air medical unit,” Stabosz said. “It’s almost a game of chicken going on. It’s been 2 ½ months now, and they’re still hemming and hawing. Now it’s gotten – I wouldn’t say ugly, but they haven’t come to terms in 2 ½ months.”
Attempts to reach officials at PHI on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
PHI, providing offshore helicopter support to companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico as well as across the globe, acquired much of its debt when it bought HNZ Group’s offshore business in New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea, in January. The deal, first announced in October, was valued at $187.9 million.
The company's board of directors, Stabosz noted, opted not to refinance the debt when it was offered a chance to refinance at 11.5 percent instead of the originally anticipated rate of around 8 percent.
“We believe PHI is deeply undervalued and that there are opportunities for management and the board of directors to unlock significant value for shareholders,” the letter read. “However, time is running short because of the need to refinance the company’s senior notes due March 2019.”
PHI, 2001 SE Evangeline Thruway, employs 2,477 companywide, according to its company profile.