Coastal Plains Meat Co. said it will invest $3.5 million in the acquisition and expansion of a meat processing facility in Eunice.

The company plans to create 13 new direct jobs and retain 19 employees. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 21 indirect jobs, for a total of 34 new jobs in Acadiana. Coastal Plains estimates its average annual payroll will increase by $1 million.

Coastal Plains purchased the 19,000-square-foot facility at 1044 La. 91 from Eunice Superette and Slaughterhouse. The company plans to upgrade and expand what is already the largest meat processing operation in the state with equipment that will increase processing capacity from 2.3 million pounds to 6.5 million pounds of meat production annually. The company will continue to provide retail and food service cuts to its customers, including the Superette, a Eunice landmark that remains with its original owners.

Coastal Plains owner and Chief Operating Officer Chip Perrin said the company prides itself on hiring veterans and supporting transitioning military members into Louisiana’s livestock industry.

“We are excited to partner with Louisiana Economic Development and the Department of Agriculture to add much needed beef processing capacity to the state,” Perrin said. “By increasing our state's processing capacity, we are able to bring added value to Louisiana cattlemen and women as well as rural communities with Louisiana beef.”

Coastal Plains will begin retrofitting of the existing facility and construction of the new expansion in October, with project completion expected in September 2022. The company will begin hiring in October.

To secure the project in Eunice, the state offered Coastal Plains a competitive incentive package that includes a performance-based grant of $100,000 to be used for the reimbursement of facility improvement costs. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.