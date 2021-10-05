IberiaBank, a division of First Horizon Bank, has donated $2 million toward the renovation of Cajun Field and has secured naming rights to buildings inside the stadium.

Bank and university officials made the announcement at a Tuesday afternoon press conference and furthers the efforts to renovate the stadium, now in its 50th year. IberiaBank, a longtime contributor to the Ragin Cajun Athletic Foundation and supporter of the university, secured the naming rights to the west concourse and the administration offices inside the stadium.

The donation comes months after Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium as Lourdes made a 15-year, $15 million investment into the athletic department by purchasing naming rights for the stadium, officially titled Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

The donation was made through the bank’s Louisiana First Horizon Foundation.

“Certainly we understand the economic driver that this university has placed in our community here,” said Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market President for IberiaBank/First Horizon. “We’re so proud to join the elite group of businesses that are really supporting this project, and we’re looking forward to continuing support going forward. I can’t wait to see some dirt turning and shovels going and hopefully we can get this going pretty soon.”

The funding will help renovate the west tower of the stadium, which today looks much like it did when it first opened. Plans calls for it to include premium suites, a luxury club level and seating, loge boxes and a press box.

The suites will include indoor and outdoor private seating, a climate-controlled club area, catered food and beverages and a suite attendant to assist in gameday needs. Loge boxes will feature private outdoor seating and special parking access, and the club seating will offer outdoor seats with arm rests and beverage holders.

The club area will also be as a dining facility for UL’s student-athletes throughout the year. Additional plans include a new videoboard, lights, sound system, renovated west side seating, new east side façade and operational and office spaces for the athletic department.

Construction could start next summer, Maggard said, and is expected to happen through the 2022 season with overall capacity expected to drop slightly but still be over 35,000. Some seating will be disrupted during the process, and those people have been notified, he said.

“This is a huge seven-figure investment that First Horizon/IberiaBank is making, and it’s really going to move the needle forward as we try to conclude our fundraising component,” Maggard said. “This is as good as it comes, to be honest with you, and one that’s going to allow us to take a significant step forward.

The bank has been a longtime supporter of the university, president Joe Savoie said. The donation allows the university to enhance the stadium, which also serves as a stadium for its student-athletes.

“Cajun Field is a special place,” he said. “By renovating Cajun Field, we’re preserving more than a stadium, more than a repository of memories. We’re preserving a spirit of togetherness, ensuring that it endures for years to come.”