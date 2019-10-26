During sugar cane harvest season, variables like weather often fluctuate, but the constant among farmers is scurrying to get stalks out of the ground and into the hands of mills that process them.
The C.S. Steen Syrup Mill in Abbeville has been churning freshly harvested cane stalks into cane syrup since 1910. At that time, mule-powered equipment only produced a few barrels of syrup a day. According to Lillian B. Steen in a history of the company on its website, in the past a team of folks would painstakingly prepare the syrup for sale.
“We would make a homemade paste, brush it on the identifying tag and place the tin cans in cases,” she said. “I remember it was really hard work; we truly put our hearts and souls into what we were doing.”
Dozens of businesses approaching 100 years old are scattered across Acadiana, each with its own unique story to tell about how it has been a part of the community for several generations. Scott Pharmacy in Scott last month held a celebration that brought Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to mark 100 years since first opening.
In an era of internet commerce and a dizzying array of new brands, local staples are still plenty, offering service unique to local operations with decades of experience.
Here are some of their stories:
Conrad Rice Mill
Mike Davis was looking for a business opportunity in the 1970s. His search took him to Guatemala, Belize and other parts of the U.S. Along the way, he got wind of the Conrad Rice Mill going on the market.
So he bought it in 1975.
“The mill only had three grocery store customers at that time,” said Davis, now president of the mill, 307 Ann St., in New Iberia. “My job was to start hustling up business.”
Davis went to work fast, growing the company steadily over the decades. The mill produces Konriko products that include rice, seasoning and prepared meals that are now in almost every major chain across the country.
But the mill has been around for 108 years, the oldest continuously operating rice mill in the country. It was sold to Davis by Allen and Julian Conrad, descendants of Philip Amelius Conrad, who started the mill in 1912. Two buildings that are part of the operation, dating back to the early 20th century, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In his years as owner, Davis said he’s learned to adapt to consumer taste, shifting away from white rice, for example, to brown as trends have shown a transition to healthier food options.
“We’re always evolving,” he said. “The only thing for certain is that we are going to change. It’s fun.”
Evangeline Bank and Trust Co.
In 1906 in Ville Platte, the railroad was almost complete, which promised locals easier access to goods or news from outside their small town. For the Evangeline Bank and Trust Co., then known as the Bank of Ville Platte, it meant construction materials.
“Back then, you protected the money and the safe was the most important thing,” said Randel Chapman, bank president and CEO since 1988. “So the founders waited until the railroad was complete in 1907 to get bricks in order to complete the first bank building.”
The original structure is no longer standing, and the branch is now housed in a building constructed in the 1970s at 497 W. Main St. Chapman said the bank’s dedication to serving local communities has only grown since then, expanding beyond Ville Platte to Alexandria and Crowley. Next year, he noted, the bank will move into other new markets around Lake Charles, Lafayette and Opelousas.
Evangeline continues to adapt to technology to compete, which motivated staff to institute internet banking and online account applications. But it’s the small-town service that Chapman said keeps the trust of the communities.
“Our bank has been around for so long, it’s not just a business but it’s more like an institution,” he said. “And everyone looks to us to help donate and support schools, churches and a host of other things that go on.”
Boco's Engine Service
Boco’s Engine Service, 208 E. Magnolia St., in Ville Platte started when Harold Stromer Sr. had a desire to begin fixing automobiles around town. Folks called him Boco, and the name stuck.
The business was passed down to Harold Stromer Jr., and the family transitioned to work on smaller motors like lawn mowers, later partnering with Honda to sell its products as a dealer. Today, third-generation owner Joel Stromer continues the family legacy by offering the kind of local service that allows him to know his customers at a time when that sort of attention to detail is getting rarer.
“People expect to see me here,” Stromer said. “I’ve been here just about every day of my life. You get to know the customers. We have four generations of customers in some families.”
Stromer said he’s built the trust of his clientele by showcasing that Boco’s is a part of the fabric of Ville Platte. When Hurricane Lili struck in 2002, for instance, he and his staff ordered a truckload of chainsaws that enabled people to clear brush at a crucial time.
“We had a generator running, with a chainsaw sharpener, cash register and one light in the office,” he said.
As the internet continues to change the way Americans do business, Stromer said Boco’s will continue to do business like it always has. He’s confident that will keep folks shopping locally as they have for almost 90 years.
“We still have a lot of good, loyal customers,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure serving them.”