Old Cypress Tree Inn sold for $2 million
The site of a Cypress Tree Inn on Evangeline Thruway has been sold to the owner of Community Honda of Lafayette.
Texas-based Elswick Automotive bought the 10-acre lot at 2503 SE Evangeline Thruway from Paula and Hewitt Brooks Bernard for $2 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The company, which has other locations in Texas, will move its core operations to that site and keep its current location at 1407 Surrey St., general manager Brad Childress said.
A start date has not been set, but construction could take about a year, Childress said.
The Bernards bought the hotel in late 2018 for $1.5 million, records show, from Homerooms Inc. and quickly had the building torn down. Homerooms Inc. filed for bankruptcy in October 2017.
Overall mortgage lending dipped in Q3 in Lafayette
The total number of mortgages issued in the Lafayette area and other metros in Louisiana dipped in the third quarter compared with the second quarter.
The drop was in line with the 8% drop across the country, the largest decrease in more than a year, according to data released by ATTOM, a national property database, in its U.S. Residential Property Origination Report. It was the second straight drop across the country, the first time that’s happened since the pandemic began, indicating the real estate market could be cooling.
Total mortgages in Lafayette were 2,874 in the third quarter, down 7% from the 3,093 in the second quarter but up 17.4% from the 2,447 from a year ago.
Baton Rouge, with 5,470 total mortgages, was down 14% from the previous quarter and 36% from a year ago, while New Orleans-Metairie’s drop was bigger at 20.4% from the second quarter and 14.4% from a year ago. Shreveport was down 14.5% over last quarter and 16.4% from a year ago.
Among purchases, Lafayette had the smallest drop (6.7%) over last quarter among the state’s metros but had the highest increase year over year (34%) with 1,341 last quarter. The 1,438 recorded in the second quarter was the highest amount on record.
Others metros reported drops in purchases: Baton Rouge had 2,395 last quarter, down 6.8% from the previous quarter and 20% from a year ago; New Orleans-Metairie had 3,134 last quarter, down 21.4% from last quarter and 1.7% from a year ago; and Shreveport-Bossier had 1,142, down 13% from last quarter and 19% from a year ago.
Among refinances, Lafayette had the smallest dip compared to the previous quarter and the largest year-over-year gain with 1,530 last quarter, down 7.5% from the previous quarter but up 5.8% from a year ago.
Something Borrowed Blooms to opens expanded warehouse
Something Borrowed Blooms held a grand opening for its warehouse expansion at 102 Max Drive.
Their Lafayette-based rent-and-return floral boutique, which offers silk centerpieces and bouquets at a cheaper option than real flowers, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with a cocktail hour and a message from co-founders Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan. The two cousins started the company in 2015.
Work began earlier this year on expanding the warehouse from 4,000 square feet to 15,000 due to the company’s growth in sales. It has doubled its number of employees to 28.
Leadership Institute of Acadiana names Katrena King director
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana, a nonprofit that runs Leadership Lafayette and other programs, named Katrena King as executive director.
King will oversee and manage processes, programs and resources to support the mission of convening, building and activating leaders to build and strengthen their communities.
She will also continue the partnership between LIA and One Acadiana to leverage the resources of the two organizations. She replaces Jan Swift, who served on an interim basis following the resignation of former director Ashley Mudd.
A graduate of Leadership Lafayette Class XXXIV, King is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and Southern University Law Center. She is pursuing deacon studies at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary. A daughter of a Methodist minister, she spent her childhood moving around the state, an experience she says heavily influenced her decision to work to make the state better for all people.
“I love people, meeting them where they are, and challenging them to become better versions of themselves,” said King. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to focus on building strong leaders who will in-turn build a stronger community.”
Dronet named National EMS Academy employee of the year
TJ Dronet has been National EMS Academy 2021 employee of the year.
Dronet joined Acadian Ambulance in 2009 and worked in operations for 10 years before he became an instructor with the Emergency Medical Services academy.
The academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for emergency medical technicians and paramedics.