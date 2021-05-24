Mel’s Diner, which suffered significant damage from a fire just over a year ago, is expected to be open again in August.
Restaurant officials made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon that the building, 2956 Johnston St., had demolition work begin before reconstruction work can begin.
The building burned hours after the restaurant closed in April 2020 and no one was in the building. Video evidence indicated the fire started as the result of a malfunctioning appliance.
The restaurant announced last month it is hiring for utility people and cooks. Those interested can apply at the Broussard location, 1225 Evangeline Thruway.