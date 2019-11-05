Work has begun on the former Cyrus Oriental Rugs building, 4111 Johnston St., which was sold just after the business closed.

Previous owners Cyrus Development LLC sold the building for $955,000 in July to Xia Van Tran and Oanh Thi Tran, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's office. The previous owner also have a Baton Rouge store, according to its website.

Efforts to reach the new owners were unsuccesful. A sign out front of the building indicates a nail salon and bar will occupy the building.