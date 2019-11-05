Work has begun on the former Cyrus Oriental Rugs building, 4111 Johnston St., which was sold just after the business closed.
Previous owners Cyrus Development LLC sold the building for $955,000 in July to Xia Van Tran and Oanh Thi Tran, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's office. The previous owner also have a Baton Rouge store, according to its website.
Efforts to reach the new owners were unsuccesful. A sign out front of the building indicates a nail salon and bar will occupy the building.
Acadiana Business Today: Walk-On's terminates relationship with Lafayette businessman for racist Facebook post; What does the IberiaBank deal with First Horizon mean? Check out the numbers
Walk-On's has terminated its franchise relationship with a Lafayette businessman for a Facebook post that prompted public outcry for racial im…
Lafayette-based IberiaBank is being bought in a $3.9 billion deal by First Horizon, a similarly-sized bank headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee…
Gulf Island Fabrication, which has facilities in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, said Monday it will remain an independent company and follo…
Lafayette-based LHC Group and its joint venture partner have agreed to acquire an Ohio home health provider and two hospice providers in weste…
Work has begun on the former Cyrus Oriental Rugs building, 4111 Johnston St., which was sold just after the business closed.
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location