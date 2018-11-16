PGA executive and former University of Louisiana at Lafayette quarterback Don Wallace told students just what he's learned in his 28 years helping manage one of the biggest sports organizations in the world.
Wallace, speaking as part of the Louisiana Impact Series hosted by UL-Lafayette's Moody College of Business, has spent much of his career with sports legends like Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Bo Jackson and offered stories on his experiences with a bit of managerial insight.
He said one of the biggest takeaways he noticed in those athletes and business executives were their competitiveness, drive and the ability to visualize and make what they want a reality.
"(Tiger Woods) told me before he came back and won quote, 'It's just a matter of time. I'll get one this year,'" Wallace said. "He got the last one. I used to not understand it, but it's just the way they're wired. They manifest it, and in business these executives do the same thing. When they set their goals, that's what they're going to do... When you talk about business, sports, relationships, life, success comes from manifestation."
He also talked about some of the major changes they've seen that came with Tiger Woods' arrival in professional golf, his departure and his latest return along with changes in golf. One was the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to decide legalization for sports betting.
Sports betting on golf, he noted, has been a $6 billion black market that they can now take advantage of, which has allowed them to use the "shot link" technology that uses lasers and cameras tracks everything about every player's game to revolutionize the sport.
The change, however, created logistical challenges that has required him to focus on avoiding his biggest weaknesses in business for rollout to be a success.
"In any career, you're going to have those exercises in life we call failures, but you have to learn from failures," he said. "Always strive for perfection but don't always expect it. Assuming is at the heart of the biggest failures in my career.
"I've learned to never assume anything and expect everything to happen because when I assume this many people are going to show up for an event, Tiger or another big player will say he's coming and then we don't have the infrastructure to handle that many people."
UL-Lafayette professor Geoffrey Stewart, who has been putting on the Louisiana Impact speeches this semester, said having Wallace on campus to show students where their degrees and study here could take them in life has been a great experience.
"Passion is what's it all about," Wallace said. "Believe in what you're doing. Don't dream. Believe. Dreams you wake up (from). You need passion for what you're doing and you need to believe in it to succeed. Having a dream just isn't enough."