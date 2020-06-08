Months before the pandemic halted the downtown bar scene, a late-night dive for burgers and fries had begun serving customers in a modest outdoor space a block off of Jefferson Street.
The Stand on Lee quickly became a favorite among service industry professionals and musicians for affordable eats, live entertainment and outdoor seating.
"We all just love burgers," said Line Livingston, a partner of the business. "We kind of just opened up The Stand to test out the late-night food concept. It was good, but obviously, we realized we needed indoor setting. The weather was an issue."
In February, Livingston and her partners started renovating an old home on the property at 407 Lee Ave. to create a dance hall, listening room and cocktail bar where people could enjoy the food.
They planned to showcase the space for a pub crawl during The Bayou Celtic Festival, but the March event was canceled as the coronavirus crisis prohibited large gatherings, shut down bars and limited restaurants to takeout or delivery services.
The forced closure was difficult, but it also provided the team with more time to renovate the space.
"People have been very generous," said Wilson Savoy, another partner of the business who has been hands-on through the process as a carpenter and a musician with the Pine Leaf Boys. "We've received so much support from people, from a GoFundMe and just people walking by asking when we're going to reopen."
Savoy and David and Line Livingston, a husband-wife team who also work in the music industry, are planning to reopen Wednesday under the name Hideaway Kitchen and Lounge on Lee
Burgers, fries and floats will be the primary focus for the first week or two until the final details are wrapped up on the lounge side.
Zachary Maniatakes, 21, will cook for the Hideaway Kitchen on Lee. The young chef had risen to head chef at Antoni's Italian Kitchen in just a few years before accepting the position at Hideaway.
"The food I've been cooking has been more on the high-end side," Maniatakes said. "I usually cook burgers and stuff like that at home, but this will be a bit more unique. This is going to be something special, with a new vibe. It's exciting. I think people are really going to love it."
Later this month, the Hideaway Lounge on Lee is expected to open alongside the outdoor kitchen.
Classic cocktails will be on the menu along with more elevated bar fare, such as cheese and pickle boards, Brussels sprouts, paté and tuna mousse — a nod to Line Livingston's Danish roots.
The lounge will also be a space for both dancing and listening to music. As a musician, Savoy is hoping people might be more inclined to sit back, enjoy a drink and actively listen to the music.
"The music side of it is going to be really cool with a dance hall and a listening room that can be adapted to whatever you want," Savoy said. "People are so used to slowing down right now, they might actually be willing to sit back and listen instead of dance."
The lounge was once a residential house where many musicians lived through the years due to its close proximity to downtown venues. The house was built in 1905, and the home's 12-foot ceilings and solid pine walls have been preserved through the construction process.
The team plans to host wine tastings and trivia nights in the lounge space as coronavirus restrictions ease up and the business gains a foothold in downtown.
"That's the vision," Line Livingston said. "It just kind of evolved into this, and the name just seemed right because everyone usually focuses on what's going on on Jefferson Street."
Hideaway Kitchen on Lee will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for a few weeks until Hideaway Lounge on Lee opens. At that time, the business will be once again open from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visit facebook.com/hideawaykitchenonlee to learn more.