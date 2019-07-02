Community organizations will hold a job fair for formerly incarcerated residents and the general public at 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 309 Cora St. in Lafayette.

The job fair is presented by the Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and the nonprofit organization VOTE – Voice of the Experienced.

Booth space for employers is still available at no cost. Companies can register at reentryjobfair2019.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Ryan LaGrange at 337-593-1405 or Deanna Tolliver at 337-262-5601. Job seekers with questions can contact Charles Banks at 337-344-9345 or Cortney Breaux at 337-942-5678.