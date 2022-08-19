Despite high inflation, Louisiana’s unemployment numbers have fallen to record lows the past two months and the number of jobs in the state are back to levels not seen since the start of the COVID pandemic.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in July, down from the previous record of 3.8% in June, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Louisiana’s unemployment rate has not posted an over-the-month increase since April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was disrupting economies across the globe. Back then, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.5%.
In addition, the number of unemployed individuals in Louisiana fell to 76,783 in July, breaking a record of 77,214 set in June 2006 and a decrease of more than 36,000 from July 2021. The state’s employed population for July was 2,027,635, the second-highest figure ever recorded.
The number of jobs in Louisiana increased by 13,700 in July from the month before, bringing seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment to more than 1.9 million. That's the highest level since March 2020.
New Orleans added 3,900 jobs from June to July, while the number of jobs was up by 1,700 in Baton Rouge, 300 in Lafayette and Lake Charles and 100 in Houma-Thibodaux. Hammond was unchanged.
Louisiana’s record rates reflect a trend around the nation. Twenty-two states had unemployment rates at or below 3% in July, and seven states hit new record lows, said Sameera Fazili, deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and deputy director of the National Economic Council.
The caveat behind all the unemployment numbers is a “noticeable drop” in the pool of unemployed workers who are still seeking jobs, said Stephen Barnes, director of the Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a member of the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference.
The labor force participation rate — a measure of people ages 16 to 64 working or looking for work — was 58.9% in July, around the same level from last month and the same point in 2021. It hit a low of 54.7% in April 2020, according to Federal Reserve data.
Meanwhile, job openings in Louisiana totaled 156,000 in June, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Going back to 2000 — the earliest data available — the state never had more than 101,000 openings prior to the pandemic and has been above the 130,000 threshold since June 2021.
“Missing from that equation is this large group of people who are not even looking for work currently,” Barnes said. “We’ve got a very unusual situation where unemployment is so, so low and yet we still see employment lagging far behind where we were pre-pandemic and employers struggling to find workers despite not being back even where we were prior to the pandemic.”
The rosy unemployment figures also come at a time when inflation is still painfully high for consumers. The Consumer Price Index, a measure of price increases nationwide, fell from a decades-high increase of 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. It has impacted nearly every walk of life, including gas prices, grocery prices, electricity bills and more.
The source of the juxtaposition is the pandemic, Barnes said. Congress shipped out enormous packages of stimulus funds to prop up businesses and help consumers, which improved their cash positions and convinced some people to re-evaluate their careers. Those effects are still lingering, though the cash savings may begin to run out soon.
“We can sustain high inflation in this current environment for a while because we’ve got savings and paid down credit card debts that we can tap into for a period,” he said. “But at some point we exhaust that and we start to see that negative pull begin to rein in inflation. I think we’re going through that transition right now.”
Barnes added he is optimistic inflation is beginning to cool off and that the economy will settle back into “something that looks closer to what we had seen pre-pandemic.”
“I don’t think we’ve entered a new long-term era of high inflation,” he said.
Fazili also pointed to “promising signs” related to falling gas prices, which have gone from $4.55 per gallon in Louisiana in June to $3.48 as of Friday.
“That’s a great sign that some pricing pressures are coming down in our economy,” she said.