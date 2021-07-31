Antoni's Italian Cafe, Pat's Downtown and a few other local favorites have been selected in Lafayette to receive millions of dollars in grants.

Some $393 million in federal grants went to more than 1,300 businesses in Louisiana through a Restaurant Revitalization program. In the Lafayette area, $17.5 million was awarded across more than 100 businesses by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Nationwide, $28.6 billion was set aside through the American Rescue Plan for the program to help restaurants and their employees, who struggled during the coronavirus pandemic as restrictions on operations sought to curb the spread for months.

The median grant amount across Louisiana was $110,504, meaning half were for more and half for less than that amount, while the average was $283,739, records show.

In the Lafayette area, the largest grant of $1.1 million was awarded to King Buffet, while $933,652 was awarded to Peking Buffet. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, nearly all buffets were prohibited.

Subway, Antoni's Italian Cafe, Pat's Downtown, and Wurst Biergarten Venue & Food Park were also among the top recipients in Lafayette.

