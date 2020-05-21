Adverse childhood experiences, often referred to as ACEs, can affect a person’s long-term health and are more common than most people realize.
Holistic nurse Kimberly Thibeaux, owner and founder of Kurma Holistics, spoke about ACEs with Jan Swift of the Nourish Your Health podcast and the powerful correlation between emotional experiences people have as children and their emotional and physical health into adulthood.
You can listen to their conversation here.
ACEs come from the CDC-Kaiser Permanente Adverse Childhood Experiences Study, a groundbreaking research that looked at how traumas such as physical, emotional and sexual abuse; physical and emotional neglect; living with a family member addicted to drugs or alcohol or who’s depressed or has other mental illnesses; experiencing parental divorce or separation; having a family member who’s incarcerated and witnessing a mother being abused.
The higher a person’s ACE score, the more likely they are to suffer from heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and suicide.
Those events remain within the biological framework of a person, Thibeaux noted but can be tempered if acknowledged and dealt with through appropriate coping skills.
