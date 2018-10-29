The E.W. Scripps Co. has agreed to buy Lafayette ABC affiliate KATC TV3 and 14 other stations previously owned by Cordillera Communications, the company announced Monday morning.
Cordillera announced it will sell 15 of its 16 stations to Scripps and sell its Tucson station to Quincy Media, Inc. Sales are pending federal regulatory approvals.
The transactions come after an auction process that generated significant interest nationwide, Cordillera officials said in a statement.
“Our stations are as strong as they’ve been across any point in our 32-year history,” said Terry Hurley, president of Cordillera. “We’ve had a good run, and we’re proud of how our stations have excelled over the years. We’re also heartened to know they’ll continue to be in exceptional hands.”
Both deals are expected to be completed by close of first quarter 2019.
Minnesota-based Cordillera has owned KATC since 1995.
