Crave Romance Boutique has bought the building that recently housed the Lux Hookah Bar and expects to move into it by the end of the year.

Owner Jolene Menard and her husband bought the building at 3301 Johnston St. last week and started doing demo work on it. They will move out of the current location at 4416 Johnston St. in the Fiesta Village Shopping Center once the new building is ready.

The work comes while they are preparing to open a Carencro location in the Derek Plaza in March.

“There’s a lot going on,” said Menard, who opened the Lafayette location in 2014. “I think people are enjoying what we are doing, and the business is going well.”

Lux Hookah Bar closed last year following an incident in which a Lafayette man spray-painted a racial slur on the building’s windows. He was later arrested and charged with a hate crime.