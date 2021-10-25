A Lafayette real estate developer has a deal pending to buy the former Dat Dog building on the edge of downtown.

Ravi Daggula, who owns the Mouton Plantation bed and breakfast and recently bought the Esprit de Coeur event center, and a team of investors entered into a contract to buy 12,000-square-foot, two-story building at 201 Jefferson St., Daggula said.

The deal should be finalized in late December, he said.

The building has been empty for about 18 months since Dat Dog closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened. The building was initially listed for $2.15 million and includes a bar and restaurant downstairs with an entertainment in the back and an unfinished upstairs.

Daggula said he envisions an oyster bar-type of restaurant on the first floor and is in talks with a minority business owner to open a music venue downstairs. The upstairs, which is accessible from Jefferson Street, can be utilized by a small start-up company with about a dozen employees.

“I’ve been working on that for about a year now,” Daggula said. “I believe downtown will be the place to because that’s where the businesses are connected but also because the proximity to UL, the interstate (highways) and everything. I’ve always believed in this end of downtown. This side has been neglected for some reason, and I hope this will resolve the issue.”