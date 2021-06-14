The Madeline Cove development on Lafayette’s north side will open up more affordable housing options in the city, developer Terrica Smith said.

Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Smith discussed how the $14 million development, which started construction in April, will offer housing for people making $30,000-$40,000 a year. The development, she noted, is not federally subsidized but a long-term effort to improve the housings needs in the area.

You can listen to their conversation here.

“The goal here is to not put people into more debut but to teach people good financial tools in regard to home ownership so that they can sustain their investment,” she said.

Madeline Cove will include 30 affordable homes, 60 townhomes, a 50-unit senior complex and a retail building. Smith is the managing partner of Salt Capital Equity Group. Homes will start at $149,900.

The project is the dream of Smith, the former foster child who aged out of the system and who later found herself homeless and under a bridge in New Orleans with her son, Tyreek. She honored that memory by naming the street entering the development after her son, and the project has become her “dream community” on the city’s north side.

“I want to know if a train is passing and you’re on the opposite side of the train that you can still get health care,” she said. “Just as we pass on generational curses, we can pass on generational blessings.”