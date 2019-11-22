Edward A. Buttross Jr. has joined IberiaBank as vice president and commercial relationship manager in Acadiana.
He was a vice president and business relationship manager for Chase Bank in Lafayette and has nearly 10 years of business banking experience. He also has a business development background, formerly working with his family’s local business, Buttross Jewelers, and with Northwestern Mutual. The Lafayette native earned a bachelor’s degree in insurance and risk management from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is completing the MBA program at ULL.