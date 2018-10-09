Two new KFC restaurants are scheduled to be built in the coming months with one ready to open by mid December.
Kansas-based company KBP Foods, which owns the KFC in Eunice, will open locations at 1320 N. University Ave. and 200 Kaliste Saloom Road.
According to Michelle Doebele, communications and culture manager for KBP Foods, the University Avenue location will be opening in mid-December and the Kaliste Saloom location is shooting for an early 2019 opening.
The two stores are looking to hire over 50 employees for the two restaurants.
KBP Foods is nation's largest KFC franchisee, owning 581 fast-food restaurants with the majority being KFC and Taco Bell restaurants.