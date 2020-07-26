The Acadiana Advocate will hold an online panel discussion on Wednesday, July 29, for a look at Lafayette's economy and its path forward.
With the theme of "Bringing Back the Lafayette," the event will focus on the impact and eventual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with a view toward any obstacles and emerging bright spots.
The event is the second of four summits that also will tap business and community leaders for a big-picture understanding of the economies in Baton Rouge, July 28; New Orleans, Aug. 6; and statewide. Aug. 7.
"The panels will explore trends that have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek to understand how they will affect our business communities in the months ahead," said Publisher Judi Terzotis. "Part of our mission is to facilitate conversation. Now, more than ever, our communities need to come together to help navigate these unprecedented times and return to a robust economy."
Each economic summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. via an online panel discussion, with the Acadiana event being livestreamed through theacadianaadvocate.com, plus Facebook Live and YouTube.
Panelists for the summit include...
- Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission; Gifford Briggs, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association; Jennifer Clowers, Our Lady of Lourdes; and Gary Wagner, University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Hancock Whitney is sponsoring the Baton Rouge and other three summits. Acadian Ambulance and AARP are sponsors for the Lafayette and state summits.
