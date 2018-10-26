Issued Oct. 15-19
Commercial Additions/Alterations
Restaurant: 1500 General Mouton Ave., Lafayette; description, Cafe 20.3; Chris Dardar, owner and applicant; contractor, self; $5,000.
Restaurant: 427 Jefferson St., Lafayette: Kathy Adley, owner and applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $120,000.
Other: 1303 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lafayette; Parkway Plaza, owner; description, re-roof; Ace Roofing, applicant and contractor; $80,138.
Commercial Demolitions
General Retail: 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, J & K, Lafayette; Royal Curry Restaurant, owner and applicant; Bradcourt Electrical Consultant LLC, contractor; $6,500.
New Homes
207 Apple Wood Crossing, Lafayette; Overton Homes LLC; $350,000.
414 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette; Earl B. Lattier, $240,000.
104 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $200,000.
106 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $168,000.
110 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.
116 Cross Country Drive, Carencro; Lucas Comeaux; $392,000.
113 Drifting Sands Lane, Lafayette; Venus Construction LLC; $256,000.
100 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $152,000.
108 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.
112 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $152,000.
205 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Classic Builders Inc.; $248,000.
103 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $152,000.
121 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $176,000.
