Hana Japanese and Korean Grill, located at 1601 Pinhook Road, has temporarily closed according to a notice on its website, however the building is now for sale.
The restaurant announced it would be closed until further notice on Jan. 1. Last week, signs marking the property for sale went up saying to contact David Kim at 337-704-8314.
Hana Grill was previously home to Tokyo Live until Aug. 2018 when the name was changed to Hana Japanese and Korean Grill.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.