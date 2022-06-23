St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has changed its name to Catalyst Bank.
Operations at the 100-year-old Opelousas-based bank, which went public last fall under the parent holding company of Catalyst Bancorp Inc., will otherwise remain the same, said president and CEO Joe Zanco. Customers will receive a new debit card with the same account number and PIN next month.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be held Monday. New outdoor signage will also be unveiled.
“We’ve been blessed to serve this community for 100 years,” Zanco said. “As we begin our second century of service, we’re focused on helping businesses grow so they can increase employment and create opportunities for people across our community to better their lives.”
The company reported a net loss of $131,000 in the first quarter, compared to net income of $83,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total deposits were at $183.1 million on March 31, up $6.3 million from Dec. 31, and the company’s stock price was at $13.38 per share Thursday morning.
Catalyst Bank has two offices in Opelousas and one in Lafayette, Eunice, Port Barre and Carencro.