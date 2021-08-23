Between 50 and 60 children per day are being admitted to pediatric hospitals in recent weeks due to COVID-19, pediatrician Dr. Bryan Sibley said.
Speaking with Jan Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast, Sibley noted how those numbers are up from about a handful and how the delta variant of the virus has changed all expectations as to who will get sick.
The 12-to-18 year-old age group seems to have been hit the hardest, he noted, with nearly all patients tested in that age group have tested positive. Most are not sick enough to be hospitalized but must still quarantine.
Since children under the age of 12 can’t get vaccinated, it’s imperative that people wear masks, he said.
“Last time we had a pandemic, the Spanish Flu in 1918, people got past the crisis by wearing masks,” Sibley said. “They figured it out. Germs weren’t shared and people moved on. They got better.”
Herd immunity can be reached if 75-80% of the population gets vaccinated, he said. The unvaccinated — either because they don’t want to or are unable to take the vaccine — will then be protected. Many, however, remain unvaccinated with
This is a tough hill to climb because of the high number of people refusing to get vaccinated. Lafayette Parish’s vaccination rate is 38%, the highest in Acadiana.
“Of the 12 to 18-year-old contingent, only 19% have been vaccinated,” Sibley said. “In the adult population, perhaps only 50% have been vaccinated at this point in time.”