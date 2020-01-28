Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Home Bank, generated $6.6 million of net income during fourth-quarter 2019, down from $8 million during fourth-quarter 2018.

Per share earning dipped to 74 cents from 89 cents.

Bank revenue included $21 million of net interest income and another $3.5 million of noninterest income during fourth quarter 2019, down from nearly $23 million of net interest income and $3.2 million of noninterest income a year earlier.

Home Bank's nonperforming loans increased by $944,000, or 3%, stemming from one commercial loan in Baton Rouge that was not identified.

Home Bank also repurchased 78,403 shares during fourth quarter for about $3 million.

Home Bank had $1.7 billion in total loans as of Dec. 31, up from $1.6 million one year ago. It had $1.8 billion in total deposits as of Dec. 31, up from $1.7 billion. Total assets were $2.2 billion, up from $2.1 billion.

Commercial and industrial loan growth was strongest in Acadiana and Baton Rouge, according to the bank. It has been decreasing its portfolio of energy sector loans to $33.5 million, or roughly 2% of outstanding loans, as of Dec. 31.

"We expect 2020 to be a year of strong loan and deposit growth," said John W. Bordelon, chief executive officer of Home Bank, noting that the company invested in its lending system and processes in the past year.

Home Bancorp was trading around $37 per share as of Tuesday morning, down from $40 a share in September 2019 — its 52-week peak. Its market capitalization was $347 million.