At Acadian Companies’ annual company meeting on May 8, 2019, HSE consultant Grant Guidry was recognized as the 2019 Safety Management Systems Employee of the Year. A division of Acadian, Safety Management Systems is one of the largest health, safety, environmental, medical, security and training service companies in the United States.
Guidry was presented with his award by SMS President Scott Domingue.
Guidry has been in the safety industry for over 27 years. He began his career with SMS in 2005 as an industrial safety coordinator, in which he supervised SMS Training Academy personnel and approximately 20,000 students annually, and assisted in the development of the training center curriculum. In 2012, he moved into industrial rescue services as an HSE consultant. In this current role, Guidry is responsible for the development of the industrial hygiene program, compliance activities, implementation of environmental, health and safety policies and delivers training seminars. Guidry has a positive can-do attitude and because of his unselfishness to assist where needed, his extensive background in safety consulting, training, H2S and confined space makes him well-liked and respected by both peers and customers alike.
“Those who know Grant know his work does not start and stop with just consulting,” says Brett Fontenot, Division Manager - Safety & Inspection Services. “Even while supporting multiple customers as an HSE Consultant, it is not uncommon to see Grant in the classrooms of our training center, in the field assisting other consultants and, from time to time, filling in on confined space rescue projects.”
“During some recent personnel transitions, Grant stepped in to assist and mentor a new consultant, essentially doubling his workload while the transition took place. However, Grant was not looking for credit or praise, but instead giving credit for the new and upcoming consultant,” says Fontenot.
In his nomination, Guidry was noted for his ability to create strong relationships with the customers and truly add value to them, one of several reasons customers enjoy having Guidry as part of their team. He truly embodies all of that SMS stands for and lives by the SMS core values daily.
Since 1971, Acadian has been dedicated to providing the highest level of emergency medical care and transportation possible. The company has expanded to include a diverse suite of services designed to offer the very best support and education in health, safety, and transportation.
At Acadian Companies’ annual company meeting on May 8, 2019, Education Coordinator Stacey Kaizer was recognized as the 2019 National EMS Academy Employee of the Year. A division of Acadian, National EMS Academy’s primary objective is to provide education and training to those seeking to enter the emergency medical services industry.
A native of Houma, Louisiana, Kaizer came to Acadian Ambulance in 1997 as a paramedic for the ground and Air Med divisions. After 10 years in the field, she moved on to become an education coordinator with the National EMS Academy. She instructs EMT and Anatomy and Physiology students and assists with instructing Paramedic classes.
Kaizer’s dedication and skills really began to shine when the National EMS Academy needed to build and implement a new online hybrid program. “In order to accomplish this task, Stacey, along with several of her peers, attended an online instructional design course sponsored by NEMSA in 2017,” said Gifford Savaria, Education Manager. “Stacey then took it a step further and accepted responsibility for leading the development of the hybrid EMT program. Since that time, Stacey has expanded her skill set and learned a great deal about instructional design, curriculum development, and project management.”
Kaizer led a team for more than a year and saw the hybrid EMT project to completion and successful implementation. “Her willingness to accept new challenges and work outside of her comfort zone has benefited her both professionally and personally. Stacey has demonstrated her commitment to providing high quality education to our students and challenging herself and others to reach beyond their perceived capabilities. For these reasons it is a pleasure to award Stacy with our division’s Employee of the Year Award,” Saravia continued.
National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. They are a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana and Texas, and are an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.
At Acadian Companies’ annual meeting, Cynthia Bennett was recognized as the 2019 Support Division Employee of the Year. Bennett is a facility contract specialist in Acadian’s client services department.
A 15-year employee, Bennett has held many roles within the department. In her current role, she reviews material transfer agreements (MTA) to ensure that contracts are billed correctly to facilities.
Bennett was presented with her award by Chief Administrative Officer John Zuschlag.
“Cynthia’s communication skills and customer service skills are fantastic. She always greets her customers with a smile and patience. She is a great asset to Acadian,” said Facility Unit Supervisor Lailor Guidry in her nomination.
In addition to her job duties, Bennett supports the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, where she is the accounting chair and one of the Acadian team captains. She has devoted her time to Relay for Life for 13 years.
Acadian’s support departments assist all six divisions, and the winner is chosen from all employees in Acadian Client Services, Accounting/Payroll/Payables, Electronics, Executive Assistants, Facility Maintenance, Fleet Maintenance, Information Technology, Materials Management, Runners, Legal/Risk Management, Mobile Health, QHSE, Wellness and Marketing/Public Relations.
At the Acadian Companies annual meeting, Security Technician Michael Ledet was recognized as the Acadian Total Security Employee of the Year. Ledet was presented with his award by Acadian Total Security President Blane Comeaux.
A resident of Houma, Louisiana, Ledet is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He has worked with Acadian Total Security for four years.
“Mike is always there to help his fellow employees and takes on extra work when needed for the sake of the customer,” said Comeaux. “He is known for being there to help those in the field as well as providing support over the phone for customer issues. He is also a great trainer to all new employees and a true team player.”
Mike and his wife, Michelle, have five children.
Acadian Total Security installs innovative, convenient security systems and processes more than three million alarms annually across the nation. With nearly 50 years of emergency response experience, each of Acadian's six divisions is centered on the life-safety and security industry. Acadian Total Security has offices in Lafayette, Houma and Lake Charles and monitoring centers in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Chicago.