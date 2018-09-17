Terry Huval, Retired Director of Lafayette Utilities Systems, Discusses Genesis of LUS Fiber from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

When LUS Fiber started offering high-speed fiber optic internet service almost 10 years ago, it was the gold standard of internet service.

Terry Huval, the recently retired director of Lafayette Utilities System, outlines the history of how Lafayette invested in its future by creating Louisiana’s first community-owned broadband system, LUS Fiber, in the latest episode of the Discover Lafayette podcast with Jan Swift.

The city ts leaders have a strong history of stepping up to provide great technological services to its residents. LUS was proposed by city leaders after the world watched in awe as the 1893 Chicago’s World Fair was lit up by electricity; the desire for pressurized water, as well as the ability to light its towns and streets, drove the public to demand its own electrical system.

Huval had been with LUS for 10 years when Joey Durel was elected mayor in 2004. In February 2009, after a many hurdles and some legal challenges, the first residents were offered cable, telephone and internet service.

Next week will be the second part of this interview, which will feature former Parish President Joey Durel and City-Parish Attorney Pat Ottinger and current Parish President Joel Robideaux detailing the path to building LUS Fiber’s broadband service.