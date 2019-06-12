Iberia Medical Center is in the process of hiring 50 new employees at the two hospitals it oversees in New Iberia.

Even after a job fair held Friday that officials with the hospitals say was "extremely successful," Iberia Medical Center is still trying to hire dozens more people to fill positions at its main campus, 2315 E. Main St., and its north campus, the former Dauterive Hospital at 600 N. Lewis St.

"It's a combination of growth and expanding out service lines and the need to staff two campuses," IMC marketing director Lisa Landry said. "We still have double-digit openings and are still accepting applications."

The hospital has needed to fill more positions since acquiring Dauterive Hospital in 2016, she said and has partnered with LA Workforce to help fill them. The hospital is seeking licensed positions like registered nurses, pharmacy techs and radiologists along with non-licensed positions like housekeeping, security and dietitians.

