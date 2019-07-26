Lafayette office supply stores General Office Supply and Acadiana Office Supply will merge back into one this month and have moved to 3045 W. Pinhook Road.

According to John Martin, vice president of General Office Supply and president of Acadiana Office Supply, both businesses were owned by the same family, with General Office Supply being started by his grandfather in 1931 and Acadiana Office Products being started by a family member in 1983 when the business was three generations deep and had several owners in the same family.

With the merger, General Office Supply has closed its longtime home at 1003 Jefferson St. and moved into the Pinhook store, which upgrades them from an 8,000-square-feet store to over 45,000 square feet with a larger showroom for office furniture.

"Acadiana Office Products was on Bertrand (Drive) in a 20,000-square-feet facility for 15 years," Martin said. "General Office Supply was in an 8,000-square-feet location. Both were running out of room. There were two inventories and many redundancies that we had to deal with, so we decided six years ago to build this location and start the process of merging the two companies."

General Office Supply will still have a presence downtown, he noted, as owners finalize the move and merger over the next couple weeks. They want to keep customers informed and make the transition as smooth as possible, and the fourth-generation company will be named General Office Supply.

They also moved their employees into the new location, bringing their total staff to around 50.

The company's three stores outside of Lafayette will not be merging and keep their different names and logos. Lake Charles Office Supply in Lake Charles, Vermilion Office Supply in Abbeville and Office Mart in New Iberia will remain.

"No one's going out of business," he said. "Nothing's really changing when it comes to serving our customers. I feel this move will make us stronger and give us better buying power with a direct model instead of going through a wholesaler. We plan to be around serving Acadiana for another 88 years. This is a good thing."