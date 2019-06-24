The state Capital Outlay Budget passed by the legislature contains more than $24 million in projects for Lafayette Parish communities and agencies.

The bill has not been signed by the governor, who has the authority of line-item veto over any item.

Lafayette Regional Airport to receive $6.4 million grant Lafayette Regional Airport will receive a $6.4 million federal grant to build an apron in conjunction with its new terminal under construction.

Projects will either be funded with direct allocations from the state general fund or through the issuance of bonds.

Among the projects getting the largest priority 1 allocations are $10.2 million for Lafayette Regional Airport to help with construction of a new terminal; $5 million for wastewater and city infrastructure in Carencro that was damaged by flooding; $4.4 million to reconstruct a section of South Bernard Road in Broussard; and $3 million for Lafayette Parish Courthouse renovations.

Lafayette Parish Consolidated Government priority 1 allocations to be paid with general obligation bonds include $3 million for the Lafayette Parish courthouse; $997,400 for the Lafayette Parish jail; and $190,500 for Kaliste Saloom Road widening.

LCG will receive $450,000 from the state general fund to pay for Heymann Park improvements.

Top priority Capital Outlay Budget projects for 2019-20 in other Lafayette Parish municipalities include:

Broussard — $4.4 million, priority 1, reconstruct South Bernard Road from La. 182 to U.S. 90, general obligation bonds

Carencro — $5 million, priority 1, wastewater and city infrastructure flood damages, general obligation bonds; $750,000, priority 1, Arceneaux Road drainage and utility relocation, general obligation bonds; $300,000, drainage and utilities, state general fund

Duson — $450,000, infrastructure improvements and 131,400, sewer system and street infrastructure improvements, both from state general fund

Scott — $196,000, priority 1, water and sewer line installation, Apollo Road extension, general obligation bonds

Youngsville — $112,800, Community Center planning and construction, from state general fund

Priority 2 projects in Lafayette Parish include $3 million for the University Avenue Corridor; $2 million for Moncus Park; $5.6 million to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority to renovate a former downtown Lafayette nightclub to house the Opportunity Machine small business incubator; $4 million for the Lafayette Metropolitan Expressway Commission; and $500,000 to renovate and preserve Holy Rosary Institute.