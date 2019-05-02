Port Barre-based Bourque's Supermarket, known for its jalapeno sausage cheese bread and other prepared foods, will open a store in Lafayette this summer, store officials announced.

The company will open under the Bourque's Specialties banner in the old Sophie P's Cupcakes building, 3209 Johnston St., and will offer the jalapeno sausage cheese bread, pork boudin and cracklins, stuffed chicken and other items, owner and president Shannon Bourque.

The store announced the move on Facebook on Wednesday.

Bourque, whose wife and children went to Teurlings Catholic High School, said he met many Lafayette residents who asked about the store opening a Lafayette location.

"People have been telling me for years that if we'd bring our products to Lafayette and we'd make a killing," Bourque said. "Now this is just one of those situations where it fell into my lap. The building became available, so we're going to give it a shot."

The 2,000-square-feet location that once housed cupcakes in its counter refrigerators will now be home to smoked and fresh sausage and the famous original jalapeno, sausage and cheese bread, a 38-year-old family recipe.

Bourque said items will be prepared in Port Barre and delivered to the 2,000-square-foot Lafayette location but staff may prepare on site if demand warrants it. The store will start with seven to 10 employees and adjust as needed.

Founded in 1948 by Adolph and Yvonne Bourque, the store is now owned by his grandchildren, Chad and Shannon Bourque. The brand started as catering services and this will be the brand's first expansion into a new brick-and-mortar location.

"People around that area that want boudin or cracklins have to jump in their car and drive all the way to Scott or downtown, and with traffic, that's a pretty far drive," Bourque said. "About 20,000 cars pass in front of the location a day. So if the amount of jalapeno bread and boudin and cracklin we sell in a small town like Port Barre is any indication, I think we're going to do just fine."