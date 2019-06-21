New Commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 325 E. Verot School Road, Lafayette; Bret Lofton, owner; description, Lofton Staffing; Kevin Stewart, applicant; Manuel Commercial LLC, contractor; $1,063,044.
OFFICE BUILDING: 101 Rue Fontaine, Building 3, A & B, Lafayette: Jarrod Brown, owner; description, for future tenants; Susan Naquin-Ritter Maher, applicant; Benchmark Builders LLC, contractor; $300,000.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
MEDICAL OFFICE: 856 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Envisions Imaging of Acadiana, owner; description, renovations; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., applicant and contractor; $22,000.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette; Settlers Trace LLC, owner; description, Coreil Orthodontics; Mark Owen Pritchard, applicant; Lee's Construction, contractor; $165,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 155 Hospital Drive, Lafayette: Southern Ob/Gyn, owner; description, Suite 410, Southern Ob/Gyn; Jason Bethany, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $281,400.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 854 Kaliste Saloom Road, C, Lafayette; Prevail Heart Clinic of Lafayette, owner; KP Medical LLC, applicant; self, contractor; $18,000.
OTHER: 183 S. Beadle Road, B, Lafayette; Wilco Manufacturing LLC, owner; description, new wash bay; Foco Metal Buildings, applicant; $101,000.
CHURCH: 4131 W. Congress St., Lafayette; St. Edmond Family Life Building; additional information unavailable because of system error; $340,000.
Commercial Demolition
OFFICE BUILDING: 106 Sears Drive, Lafayette; David Mire, owner; description, interior demolition; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., applicant and contractor; $10,000.
New Homes
304 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Gen Group Construction LLC; $279,000.
122 Madi Circle, Lafayette; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $252,000.
116 W. Teljean Road, Lafayette Parish; Joseph M. Cuccio; $380,000.
318 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
320 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $211,500.
322 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $189,000.
324 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
403 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
211 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $193,500.
