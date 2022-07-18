Led by a trio of Louisiana facilities, the United States’ liquefied natural gas export terminals are exceeding their 2021 pace amid growing demand for LNG in natural gas-starved Europe.
Collectively, the seven operating LNG export terminals in the U.S. have pumped out more than 1.7 trillion cubic feet of LNG through May, according to the most recent data available from the Department of Energy.
That’s nearly 260 billion more than the nearly 1.5 trillion cubic feet that U.S. terminals moved at the same point last year.
Leading the way was Sabine Pass LNG in Cameron Parish, near the Texas border. Sabine Pass LNG has exported nearly 626.9 billion cubic feet through May, a 100 billion-cubic-foot spike compared with its total through the same month in 2021. The facility has accounted for more than a third of U.S. production so far.
Sabine Pass LNG’s output nearly doubled the second-place facility, Corpus Christi Liquefaction in Corpus Christi, Texas, which exported 315 billion cubic feet through May. Both facilities are owned by Houston-based Cheniere Energy.
Cameron LNG in Hackberry has produced 274 billion cubic feet through May, good enough for fourth in the U.S. rankings. That’s a jump of nearly 29 billion cubic feet from the same point a year ago.
All six of the terminals that were in operation last year posted year-over-year gains in May. Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass facility, near the mouth of the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Cameron Parish, came online in January and has shipped more than 61 billion cubic feet so far this year.
In total, U.S. LNG terminals sent more than 351 billion cubic feet of exports in May alone, an 11.5% increase from May 2021 and a 6.4% increase from April of this year.
The reason for the higher production is simple, industry experts said. New terminals and expansion projects have come online, pushing U.S. export capacity beyond its 2021 limits. A broader U.S. push for greater LNG export production has also led to expedited contract negotiations with potential buyers.
Sabine Pass in March won federal approval to export more LNG. Cameron LNG also has an expansion in the works.
“We’re exporting right now kind of at our full capacity,” said Katharine Ehly, senior policy adviser at the Center for LNG, an industry lobbying group in Washington, D.C. “We’re exporting as much as we possibly can.”
Data from the Department of Energy shows a mix of European and Asian buyers for U.S. LNG, along with the occasional North and South American clients. The agency said four of the top five destinations for U.S. LNG in May — France, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy — were European nations. Japan was the outlier.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has said more LNG has been steered toward Europe as the continent scrambles to find natural gas amid dwindling options from its historical supplier, Russia. Asia has typically been the biggest receiver of U.S. LNG.
Looking ahead, U.S. LNG export capacity may dip for at least part of the year after an explosion at Freeport LNG in June shuttered the Texas plant temporarily. A company statement said it hopes the plant will resume partial operations in October. It exported 283 billion cubic feet of LNG through May.
The Energy Information Administration has predicted U.S. LNG exports will average about 10.5 billion cubic feet per day during the second half of 2022, a 6% decrease from the first half of the year. The primary culprit for the decrease is the Freeport LNG outage.
Many more new terminals are coming online, including nine in Louisiana, but those facilities will take years to build, Ehly said.
“We probably won’t see a huge sort of change in that until we get some more actual terminals or additional liquefaction trains at facilities,” she said.
Demand for LNG is still strong amid higher natural gas prices domestically. Natural gas futures were trading around $7 per million British thermal units on Friday, compared with about $4 in February and more than $9 in June, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Domestic prices should have little effect on the U.S. LNG industry because exports are determined by 20-year contracts that lock in the price, Ehly said.
“The price you’re getting for that LNG has kind of been set,” Ehly said.