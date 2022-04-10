Fewer homes flipped in Lafayette in 2021
Fewer homes were flipped in 2021 in the Lafayette metro and at a lower gross return on investment, data shows.
The typical gross return on investment for a flipped home in the Lafayette metro for the quarter was 34.4%, down from the 80% return on homes in 2020, according to data from ATTOM, a national property database. A typical home flipped in 2021 had an average return on investment of $48,462 after being at $80,000 in 2020.
There were 335 homes reported as being flipped, just 1% below 2020’s total but more than 10% higher than totals from five and 10 years ago, data shows. Last year’s total homes flipped represented 5.8% of the all home sold.
The median purchase price paid for a flipped home was $141,038 in 2021, data shows. Home prices have surged in the Lafayette area and other markets around the country last year with homes selling on average for $261,789 last year, eclipsing the 2020 average of $241,739 that had been the highest on record by over 8%, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
The Lafayette market mirrored national data. Homes flipped in 2021 typically generated a gross profit of $65,000 nationwide, down 3% from the $67,000 reported in 2020, and at a 31% ROI, the lowest margin since 2008. The latest ROI was down from 41.9% in 2020 and 40% in 2019 and also marked the steepest drop since at least 2005.
Flippers got homes on the market quicker in 2021, with the average home done in 180 days compared with 195 days in 2020.
“While gross profits were lower for fix-and-flip investors in 2021, there may have been offsets that protected net profits,” said Rick Sharga, ATTOM’s executive vice president of market intelligence. “Fewer flippers financed their purchases, so their cost of capital was lower. And it took less time to execute a flip, reducing holding costs, and suggesting that less extensive — and less expensive — repairs were needed to bring the properties to market.”
Sombrero's Mexican Kitchen & Cantina closes
Sombrero’s Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, which moved to a north Lafayette location nearly three years ago from Opelousas, has closed its doors.
Owners announced on Facebook they were closing the restaurant at 3235 NW Evangeline Thruway after a combined nine years at both locations.
The restaurant group also has locations in Alexandria and Walker.
“We would like to thank all of our customers in the Lafayette, Opelousas and surrounding areas for the support over the last nine years,” the post read. “It is a tough decision to close, but we just don’t have the business to keep it going.”
Sombrero’s moved into the location that housed another Mexican restaurant, Picante Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, which had closed months earlier.
Bob Giles named Time Dealer of the Year
Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive in Lafayette, was named 2022 Time Dealer of the Year by leaders from Time and Ally Financial at the 105th National Automobile Dealers Association Show.
Giles was recognized for his business and community leadership, including his launch of the Giles Essential Errand Running Service, where dealership staff offers grocery and essential item deliveries to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals.
Giles was chosen from a field of nearly 16,000 franchised dealers across the country, 47 of whom made the nominee list.