One Acadiana is again partnering with Eat Lafayette and other agencies to ask residents to order takeout, delivery or curbside meals from local restaurants Thursday to support those businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
The two agencies are partnering with the United Way of Acadiana and other chambers of commerce and economic development offices in the nine-parish region for another “Acadiana to Geaux” to support local restaurants by asking people to order the meals and post photos of them to social media with the hashtag #AcadianaToGeaux.
“Acadiana’s vibrant restaurant scene has long been one of our strongest assets,” One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. “Many of our favorite spots have been around for decades and are well-known for their resilience in the face of adversity. Yet, this pandemic poses a significant risk to their continued viability.”
Many restaurants have been hit hard in the weeks since Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announced a stay-at-home order March 23 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Many restaurants, most of which have been forced to furlough employees, have shifted to takeout and home delivery.
A list of open restaurants across the region can be found at oneacadiana.org/acadianatogeaux.