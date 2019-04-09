Remington College's Lafayette campus announced it will offer three new degree programs.

The campus, 303 Rue Louis XIV, will offer degree programs in database management and administration; restaurant, hospitality, and retail management; and heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning. Enrollment is open with classes starting soon.

The database management and administration program covers a range of fundamental skills and training in data organization, storage, integration and analysis. Students will study database management systems while using industry-relevant programs and technology and can earn an associate's degree in 21 months.

The restaurant, hospitality, and retail management program provides training for working in the restaurant, hospitality, tourism and retail industries. Students will develop customer service skills and receive training in industry-related technology, security, marketing, human resources and sales. Students can earn an associate's degree in 21 months.

The HVAC program provides training and demonstrates hands-on skills needed to successfully maintain and troubleshoot heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems, including commercial and industrial systems. Students can earn an associate's degree in 24 months.