A road-closed sign is displayed outside the Buchanan Street parking garage, which is closed, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Five parties have notified Lafayette Consolidated Government they want to submit a proposal to develop the two parcels of land next to the Buchanan Street parking garage, a LCG spokesperson said Tuesday.

Monday was the deadline for interested parties to notify LCG, and the five now have until Jan. 4 to submit their proposals.

LCG put out a request for proposals for the two undeveloped parcels of land adjacent the parking garage recently after moving to allocated $3.5 million to repair the structure. Last year LCG sought proposals for the land but asked developers to include plans for the six-story garage, but the four bids were rejected.

Both parcels, which combined are under an acre, are just south of the garage. One is an L-shaped parcel that connects to Jefferson Street, while the other is at the corner of Buchanan and Convent streets.

Two buildings on those parcels could each hold 70-90 units, according to the Downtown Development Authority. 

Of the four proposals submitted last time, two included plans for multiple-level, high density buildings with commercial space.

