Five parties have notified Lafayette Consolidated Government they want to submit a proposal to develop the two parcels of land next to the Buchanan Street parking garage, a LCG spokesperson said Tuesday.
Monday was the deadline for interested parties to notify LCG, and the five now have until Jan. 4 to submit their proposals.
LCG put out a request for proposals for the two undeveloped parcels of land adjacent the parking garage recently after moving to allocated $3.5 million to repair the structure. Last year LCG sought proposals for the land but asked developers to include plans for the six-story garage, but the four bids were rejected.
Both parcels, which combined are under an acre, are just south of the garage. One is an L-shaped parcel that connects to Jefferson Street, while the other is at the corner of Buchanan and Convent streets.
Two buildings on those parcels could each hold 70-90 units, according to the Downtown Development Authority.
Of the four proposals submitted last time, two included plans for multiple-level, high density buildings with commercial space.
