Restaurants have had a solid bounce back year so far in 2021.
Judging by the most recent data, which does not yet include November and December, sales at restaurants in Lafayette Parish topped last year’s pandemic-plagued sales slump and will very likely top 2019’s sales totals.
But more restaurants open each year, which means many locations — for various reasons — are forced t0 close. The ones that did not fare well, according to one report, were the ones who relied on customers in an urban setting and the ones who featured buffet-style dining.
Others have faced other challenges, including lack of workforce or a lack of supplies. About 90,000 restaurants have closed during the pandemic, Fortune magazine reported, putting about 5.9 million people out of work.
Here’s a list of some of the restaurants that closed in the Lafayette area this year:
Toot Toot’s Kitchen in Youngsville: This one was a bit of a surprise. The Youngsville restaurant that specialized in home-cooked meals opened in 2018, and owner Ashley Higginbotham added another 900 square feet. The second year, 2019, was a good one, she said.
But in August Toot Toot’s announced on Aug. 6 it would close that day. The Facebook post got a flurry of comments from stunned customers but did not pinpoint a reason for the closing.
“To our wonderful customers and community, sadly we have to close our doors,” the post read. “We have loved being a part of this community and serving you all for the past three years. This has been an incredible experience, and we are forever grateful for the relationships that we have formed. We thank you for all of the love and support you have shown us.”
An attempt to reach Higginbotham was unsuccessful.
Bread N Circus Provisions: This one was also a surprise. Pizza, especially takeout, may have been a hot item at the start of the pandemic, but sales slumped at the popular spot on Bendel Road so much that owner Manny Aguello reduced his staff from 23 to about “five or six,” he said back then.
That was when the state prohibited indoor dining, and the spike in takeout sales couldn’t overcome the losses of in-person dining.
Business bounced back, but by August emails went out that the restaurant that Aguello and Abi Broussard Falgout opened in 2014 would close.
“We’re both ready to move on to other things,” Falgout said then. “The restaurant is still going strong so it’s hard to walk away from. We were hoping someone would want to take it over, but we haven’t had any luck.”
Randol’s Restaurant & Seafood Processing: This one may have been the biggest surprise to readers, especially since it had just marked 50 years of existence and had become so well known for its food and iconic dance hall.
But last month the restaurant closed in anticipation of a purchase being finalized by Superior Grill, which bought the property for $3.5 million.
Owner Frank Randol announced the closure, indicating “we weren’t expecting it so soon.” Employees were transferred to other restaurants in the area, and the seafood processing facility was seasonal work that had recently wrapped up.
The wooden alligator that sat outside Randol’s Restaurant was moved to the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Center along the Evangeline Thruway.
Schlotzsky’s across from Moncus Park: The fast-casual sandwich shop closed in February when the franchisees retired, and the building sat empty for most of the year. At one point the building may have been under contract, but later in the year the owner announced he would lease it to Kartchner’s Specialty Meats, which will open early next year – which would seem to be an ideal location across Johnston Street from Moncus Park.
Roots Cajun restaurant: This opened with some fanfare by Kris Allen, who was executive chef and managing partner at Pamplona Tapas Bar, during the spring. It opened in the former Café 329 space on Dulles Drive. It even booked live music on some nights. But the restaurant closed during the summer, initially announced as temporarily.
It’s Facebook post read: “There were some obstacles that we just couldn’t overcome. We appreciate everyone that came out and showed support. Hopefully soon we will be able reopen better than ever before.”
East Gate BBQ Express: The Youngsville restaurant billed itself as “Texas Style BBQ w/ South, LA. Twist” and “It’s our wood that makes us good.” But the eatery, a branch of the Morgan City-based East Gate Barbecue, announced it would close Aug. 1.
“It's been an honor to serve our great customers, and we appreciate all that have had a positive impact on our business,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
Zuhause Bakery and Coffee: The popular coffee shop and bakery first opened at Johnston Street and E Broussard Road in 2017, and owners announced intentions two years later to open smaller locations in downtown and in Youngsville. The business named for the German word for “at home” never got to that point, and in June it announced plans to close on July 3.
The closure, however, may be temporary. A Facebook post indicated it would be relocating “in the future.”
Shiney D’s Restaurant: The soul food eatery was only open for a short time. It first opened in the summer of 2020 at 501 N. University Ave. but by the middle of 2021 year it went dark. Another soul food restaurant, Favor Cuisine, has since opened in that space.
Southern Roux: The eatery that first debuted as a food truck opened a drive-thru location at 1506 Verot School Road in the spring and had good reviews on social media. But the location closed this year.