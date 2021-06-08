Regions Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire EnerBank USA, one of the country’s largest specialized home improvement lenders.
The move for Regions, which has an office in Lafayette and a significant presence in south Louisiana, is part of its strategy t o acquire businesses that deliver important additional products for its customers, company officials said in an announcement. Regions acquired equipment finance lender Ascentium Capital last year institutional investment firm Highland Associates two years ago.
“We are thrilled the EnerBank team will be joining Regions as we accelerate our strategy to serve as the premier lender to homeowners by offering more innovative financial solutions that prioritize ease of use and deliver a positive customer experience,” said Scott Peters, senior executive vice president and head of the Consumer Banking Group for Regions Bank. “We have thoughtfully evaluated the home improvement point-of-sale lending space for a number of years, and we believe this is the right partner at the right time to deliver on our vision.”
Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, EnerBank serves over 1 million homeowners since inception and currently over 10,000 contractors through mobile, online and phone-based point-of-sale lending options. With approximately $2.8 billion in loan balances as of March 31, 2021, EnerBank’s platform complements Regions’ recent investments in mortgage and home equity lending services.
Charlie Knadler, EnerBank’s president and CEO, and his team will join Regions as part of its consumer banking group but maintain its headquarters presence in Salt Lake City.
Regions is the fifth largest bank in Louisiana, in terms of deposits. As of June 30, 2020 , the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank had $8.1 billion in deposits in the state and 95 branches, according to FDIC.gov.
The merger is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending regulatory approval.