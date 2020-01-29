Stephen Bartley with Bartley & Co. Financial was elected president for the next two years of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Bartley was among the officers elected during the organization’s meeting. Other officers include Kendrick Martin at vice president, Dustin Cravins as second vice president, Ayneka Bruno as secretary, Karen Lewis as treasurer and Cliff Taylor as sergeant-at-arms.

Bartley succeeds Corey Frank as president.

“This has been an incredible journey, and it was truly an honor to serve you all,” Frank wrote. “In the words of former President Barack Obama, "We proved that we are still a people capable of doing big things and tackling our biggest challenges." I am wishing the best unto the chapter in the future.”