The Acadiana region is the hottest market in the state for home construction but is still facing a shortage of available properties.
The region reported nearly a 50% increase in the number of single family building permits issued in the most recent quarter compared to the five-year trend, according to data compiled by Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Moody College of Business. The market is outperforming every other market in the state, including the 34.4% increase in New Orleans.
The market continues to perform at a record pace after the number of homes sold in April set another record for any month. Home construction is up 53% from a year ago, data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting shows.
The historically low interest rates since the pandemic began has kept the market flooded with buyers. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was below 3% and have remained there for the past three weeks.
That’s led to an inventory shortage that has no end in sight, particularly in Lafayette Parish. After 467 homes were sold last month and 493 new listings came on the market, the ratio of homes sold to homes listed is as close to 1:1 as ever.
Outside Lafayette Parish, 229 homes were sold, nearly doubling the total from a year ago.
The number of homes entering the market — new construction included — is up 12% from a year ago, but it’s not near enough to match the demand. The number of active listings available on the market is down 57% in the region and 61.5% in Lafayette Parish, data shows.
One third of homes sold in Acadiana are going within five days or less, Wagner’s data shows.
“The shortage of homes is not being caused by the lack of sellers willing to sell,” Bacque wrote in his monthly report. “The problem — and its’ a good one to have — is that despite the increased inventory coming on the market, they aren’t sufficient yet to meet the demand. But that should correct itself over time.”
The dollar volume has also soared, indicating people are spending more on homes than a year ago. The average sale price for a home in Lafayette Parish remains over $250,000, well above the $228,844 from a year ago, data shows. And final sale prices have come in at 98.3% of the price listed on the property.
The number of pending sales remain well above last year’s totals, with 532 reported in Lafayette Parish and another 263 outside the parish.
Home prices were solid throughout 2020 with homes in the Lafayette region gaining in value of 3.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, second-highest in the state behind the New Orleans market, which grew at 5.4%, Wagner’s data indicated.
The Acadiana market could be showing signs of softening, data shows. The median list price in March was down 12% from a year ago.