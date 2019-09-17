OPELOUSAS — It was a night of good food and stiff competition at the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce's 21st Annual Soiree Royal Monday night in Opelousas.

Among the big winners were Evangeline Downs, who won Best in Show for their seared sea scallops over roasted corn grits with tomato bacon cream sauce and fried crawfish tails along with four other awards, and Senior Village Nursing and Rehab Center, who surprised many in the audience as it won People's Choice for its crawfish bisque.

"We work hard making sure our residents eat well and prove it to everyone," Senior Village chef Donna Fisher said. "We try to make it like almost like a five-star meal. I didn't win any categories, but to win People's Choice is a real honor."

Fisher added she couldn't have accomplished what she did without the help of Senior Village assistant administrator Rachael Fruge who not only believed in Fisher's cooking skills enough to sign her up for the competition. Fruge also helped prep and serving the food, she said.

Sixteen restaurants, caterers and supermarkets competed for Best Soup or Best Appetizer to Best Seafood, Best Meat and Best Dessert. Evangeline Downs won Best in Show and Best Booth Decoration, Best Seafood, Best Yams, Best Dessert and second place in Best Soup.

Evangeline Downs chef Sean McRee used to compete in the culinary classics around the state but has been away from cooking competitions for over 15 years.

"It's been a long time since I competed, and it feels great to come back and be successful at it," he said. "I'm glad the judges liked my seared scallops. I love scallops and I love shrimp and grits and I wanted to try a new take on shrimp and grits with different seafood."

The seared sea scallops over roasted corn grits will be run as a special at the steakhouse at Evangeline Downs after the win, he said.

The Soiree Royal, hosted by the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, which is marking its 100th anniversary this year. Competitors brought 31 dishes to the competition to vie for awards in 10 categories.

"We have so much to celebrate tonight, but most of all we're celebrating what brings us all together, which is our culture, our love for great food and breaking bread together and our celebration of what we've achieved as a community," Manuel said. "We have great competitors. They always surprise us with what they're able to bring to the table and this year is no different."