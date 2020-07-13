BancorpSouth Bank bought the former MidSouth Bank property on Moss Street, the final property remaining from the old Lafayette-based bank, for $1.305 million, records show.
The Mississippi-based bank, which has branch offices in River Ranch and in Broussard and an insurance office in Lafayette, finalized the sale of the building at 2805 Moss St. last week from Hancock Whitney, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. It’s the fourth former MidSouth property be sold since Hancock Whitney acquired it last year.
As of June 2019 BancorpSouth had nearly 300 locations and over $15 million in deposits, according to FDIC data.
Other old MidSouth properties previously sold include:
- Office at 3600 Johnston St. sold to JD Bank.
- Office at 2218 Ambassador Caffery sold to Cottonport Bank.
- Office at 800 Veterans Drive in Carencro sold to St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank.
CGI will move into the space in the space Mid-South leased in the Versailles Building in downtown Lafayette.
BancorpSouth, which has five branch offices in the Baton Rouge area, bought two offices in Baton Rouge at the end of 2019.